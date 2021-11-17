Contrasting Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Upstart alerts:

This table compares Upstart and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% CURO Group 11.65% 27.33% 3.61%

This table compares Upstart and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 78.63 $5.98 million $0.80 295.01 CURO Group $847.40 million 0.83 $75.73 million $2.07 8.39

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upstart and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. CURO Group has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given CURO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Upstart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group beats Upstart on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.