Contrasting Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Westbury Bancorp and TriState Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TriState Capital 0 3 0 1 2.50

TriState Capital has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given TriState Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A TriState Capital 24.58% 11.15% 0.61%

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and TriState Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.15 $7.22 million $3.56 8.64 TriState Capital $274.30 million 3.61 $45.23 million $1.57 19.03

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriState Capital beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

