Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,323. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Copa by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Copa by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

