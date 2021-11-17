Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

