Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.57 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.77

Copper Mountain Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 795 3506 3777 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 61.90%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

