Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 2,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.