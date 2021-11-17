Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Buys $49,800.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 27,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,948. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

