CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €9.00 ($10.59) and last traded at €9.04 ($10.64). 151,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.28 ($10.92).

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

