CorionX Hits Market Cap of $614,248.59 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 178.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. CorionX has a total market cap of $614,248.59 and $485,061.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded up 185.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00223151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

