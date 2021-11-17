Cormark Lowers Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target to C$1.40

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

Drone Delivery Canada stock remained flat at $C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 21.11, a current ratio of 21.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.