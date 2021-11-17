Cormark Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

Shares of AR opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

