Corra.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $26,680.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00093002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,306.45 or 1.00430125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.52 or 0.07028555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.