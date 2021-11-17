Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.52. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1,751 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

The firm has a market cap of $941.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

