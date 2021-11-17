Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $29.22 or 0.00048799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and $570.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.83 or 0.98738234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00553475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,512,690 coins and its circulating supply is 224,728,087 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

