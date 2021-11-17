Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.36. 15,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,013. The company has a market capitalization of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $528.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

