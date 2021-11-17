Covalent Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Covalent has a total market cap of $47.34 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.99 or 0.07095631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.59 or 0.99988034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

