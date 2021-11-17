Cream Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Cream has a market capitalization of $21,864.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,889.59 or 0.98823741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00312583 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00529637 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00182795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

