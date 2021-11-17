Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,706. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

