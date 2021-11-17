Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 17,006 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,636. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

