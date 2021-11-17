Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 7.21% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 11,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,776. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.