Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,301,988 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

