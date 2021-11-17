Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. 4,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

