Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $197.25. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,666. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $145.39 and a one year high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

