Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 8,109 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 90,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.