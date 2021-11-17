Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

DGRO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,506. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

