Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.65% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

