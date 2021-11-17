Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $430.34. The company had a trading volume of 105,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,362. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $325.41 and a 12-month high of $432.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

