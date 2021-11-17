Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 6,079 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.25. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $145.39 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

