Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,748 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of US Ecology worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in US Ecology by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.