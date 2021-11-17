Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 42,987 shares.The stock last traded at $19.09 and had previously closed at $19.00.

CCAP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $534.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

