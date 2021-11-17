CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 50.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $13,565,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

