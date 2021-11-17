CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is ($1.38). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $84.31 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.