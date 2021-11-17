Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Cut by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,595 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for about 3.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Crocs worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

