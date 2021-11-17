Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an “ouperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

TSE CRON opened at C$7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.46. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$6.36 and a 1-year high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.