Crown Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Crown has a market cap of $1.81 million and $2,429.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,474,394 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

