Crust Market Capitalization Tops $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005514 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.00312985 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007751 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.86 or 0.00698060 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

