Crust Network (CRU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.50 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $24.88 or 0.00041215 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $50.85 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00224026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

