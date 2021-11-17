CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.35

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 179285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

