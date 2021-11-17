CryptEx Price Tops $12.83 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $12.83 or 0.00021489 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $9,974.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,374.11 or 0.99414934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00549509 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.