Cryptonite (XCN) Achieves Market Cap of $421,978.51

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $421,978.51 and $1,935.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,499.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.36 or 0.06985489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00380822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.49 or 0.00987380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00084522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.74 or 0.00401251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00273235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005276 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

