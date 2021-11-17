Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $763.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,387.18 or 0.99607972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.33 or 0.06976228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,745,886 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

