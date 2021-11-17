CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.93 or 1.00341783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.89 or 0.07013497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 785,724,953 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

