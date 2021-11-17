CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CTRRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

