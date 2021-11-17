CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of CTS worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 3,554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CTS by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTS opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

