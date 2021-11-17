Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $389.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,550. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

