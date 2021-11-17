Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,746 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of SpartanNash worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $907.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.