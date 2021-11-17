CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $18.33 on Top Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $139,615.14 and $7,853.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $18.33 or 0.00030460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

