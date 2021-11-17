Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 56,159 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,159 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.28. 11,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,917. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

