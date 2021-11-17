Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,163 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fastenal by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,645,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

FAST traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. 25,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,233. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

