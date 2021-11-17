Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 31,050 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

TFC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.